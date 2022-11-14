 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Jones idealing with shin injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Titans on TNF

We break down the news that Aaron Jones has a shin injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are coming off one of their best games of the season when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. A big part of that win was a strong showing by running back Aaron Jones, as he rushed a season high 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers have a short turnaround to play on Thursday Night Football and Jones was limited with a shin injury on Monday. The injury report was just an estimation, as the team didn’t actually practice and there were many, many players listed. At this point there isn’t any reason to worry, as Jones played all game and played well.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Jones does have a tough matchup with the Titans run defense, but injuries are hurting that unit right now. And of course, Jones is a must start each week. If Jones were to end up missing, AJ Dillon would then become a must start.

More From DraftKings Nation