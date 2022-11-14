Aaron Jones idealing with shin injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Titans on TNF

The Green Bay Packers are coming off one of their best games of the season when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. A big part of that win was a strong showing by running back Aaron Jones, as he rushed a season high 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers have a short turnaround to play on Thursday Night Football and Jones was limited with a shin injury on Monday. The injury report was just an estimation, as the team didn’t actually practice and there were many, many players listed. At this point there isn’t any reason to worry, as Jones played all game and played well.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Jones does have a tough matchup with the Titans run defense, but injuries are hurting that unit right now. And of course, Jones is a must start each week. If Jones were to end up missing, AJ Dillon would then become a must start.