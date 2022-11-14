Christian Watson limited at practice Monday ahead of TNF vs. Titans in Week 11

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson was limited at practice on Monday ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Watson is dealing with an ankle injury and didn’t get in a full practice. We break down the potential fantasy football impact and provide updates.

Christian Watson injury updates, Week 11

Watson is coming off a breakout performance in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three touchdown passes in a 31-28 OT win. This is going to make Watson a super trendy waiver wire pickup on Tuesday night heading into TNF. If you’re in need of a WR this late in the season, Watson is a prime target. He’s likely going to be more boom-bust, but the Packers can’t ignore his big-play ability at this point. Watson should get some sort of game plan and expect QB Aaron Rodgers to take some shots down field to Watson this week.