Zach Ertz out for season with knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz for the remainder of the season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ertz’s knee injury, suffered against the Rams in Week 10 will end his year.

Ertz had a good start to the 2022 season, as he had 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. His workload had decreased some after DeAndre Hopkins returned from his suspension, but he still had caught touchdowns in his last two games before his injury in Week 10.

He will be replaced in part by rookie Trey McBride, who saw a huge amount of snaps after Ertz went down. Unfortunately he only had one receptions for 7 yards. That was with Colt McCoy as the starter, so maybe when Kyler Murray returns, he will get him more involved, epecially in the end zone.