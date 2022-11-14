Randall Cobb injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Titans

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb might be able to return from injured reserve this week as Green Bay prepares to face the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday night matchup. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the WR is “day to day.” He has been on IR since October with an ankle injury.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says WR Randall Cobb could "potentially" return for Thursday's matchup with the Titans. Cobb is considered "day to day." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

The Packers’ wide receiving group has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, giving Aaron Rodgers a sort of revolving door of options. Cobb’s return would give Rodgers a veteran receiver as a target, although his absence wasn’t felt too deeply this past week, as Christian Watson stepped up to gain 107 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

Cobbs would split Snaps with Watson, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Romeo Doubs. Before his injury, Cobb had 18 receptions over six games for 257 yards with a season high of 99 yards against the Giants.