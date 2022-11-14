Cooper Kupp injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without their star wide receiver Cooper Kupp this week after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 10. Kupp was able to avoid a major injury like a break, but his ankle is injured and he will likely miss some time, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s not a big leap to think that Kupp may have a high-ankle sprain, which we know usually keeps a player out around four games. Kupp’s ability and status in that Ram’s offense is right up there with Matthew Stafford and we saw what happened with him out last week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson saw the biggest boosts in snaps with Kupp out, with Skrowronek leading the team with seven targets. Unfortunately he only caught two for 14 yards. Jefferson only had three targets, but he did manage a touchdown. The fact that John Wolford was the QB also skews things, as Stafford should be back this week.