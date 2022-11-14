Baker Mayfield to start, P.J. Walker dealing with ankle injury for Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will see a familiar face this week when they take on the Carolina Panthers in Baltimore on Sunday. Former Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, will return to the starting role, as P.J. Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 10 and will miss this week, per Joe Person.

Mayfield suffered an ankle injury himself, which allowed Walker to win the job, but neither has been that good leading the team. We could even end up seeing Sam Darnold at some point, as he appears ready to return from I.R.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Mayfield hasn’t been as good as Walker in getting the ball to their No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore. Maybe Mayfield learned a thing or two about getting Moore involved by watching Walker, but we’d rather have Walker in there for Moore’s fantasy upside.

As a fantasy player himself, Mayfield is only 2QB league backup material at this point.