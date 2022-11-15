Best Week 11 waiver wire adds, pickups when considering the NFL injury report

The NFL’s Week 10 slate is a wrap and for fantasy managers, it’s time to start thinking through your fantasy football waiver wire options for Week 11.

Several key skill position players were injured on Sunday and their status will be up in the air heading into the new week. Below, we’ll run down some potential waiver wire adds to keep your eye on if these injured stars aren’t able to play.

Kendall Hinton, WR, Denver Broncos

Sunday was a tough afternoon for the Broncos as they sputtered against the Titans in a 17-10 loss. Making matters worse, the team lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a an ankle injury on the very first offensive snap of the game. Jeudy’s status will be a question mark ahead of their Week 11 showdown against the Raiders but in the meantime, you can consider Kendall Hinton as a substitute.

Hinton had his highest output of the season in Jeudy’s absence, catching four of five targets for 62 yards. He’s rostered in virtually no fantasy leagues across the board and will be available should Jeudy not be able to go.

Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were missing quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Cardinals and took another huge blow when wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury. Head coach Sean McVay said that the injury didn’t look good afterwards and there’s a possibility that the Super Bowl MVP could miss some time.

Teammate Allen Robinson II had a productive day in his absence, catching four of six targets for 44 yards in the loss. He’s rostered in just under 65% of fantasy leagues, so there’s a small chance that you’d be able to find him on the waiver wire this week. If you can find him, submit a bid immediately.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a head injury in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Jaguars. The Pro Bowl wideout had to be helped off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit and has been placed into concussion protocol.

Fortunately for Kansas City, newly acquired pass-catching target Kadarius Toney stepped up big in his debut for the franchise. He caught four of five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the win, proving himself yet another dangerous weapon in the arsenal for Patrick Mahomes. Toney is rostered in roughly just 50% of fantasy leagues, so there’s a chance you can scoop him up as a potential JSS replacement in Week 11.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz caught just one pass for 12 yards before exiting Sunday’s victory over the Rams with a knee injury. He entered the medical tent on the sidelines before being carted back to the locker room.

If Ertz were to miss next Monday’s game against the 49ers, rookie Trey McBride will most likely step in as his substitute. He caught a single pass for seven yards in the win over the Rams and the Cards coaching staff may cook up ways to get him more involved if Ertz were to miss time. He’s rostered in virtually no fantasy leagues and will be ripe for the taking off the wire this week.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are returning from a bye to face the Steelers this Sunday but will most likely still be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is still battling a hip injury. The team has plenty of options to fill the gap on offense but one that you can realistically scoop off the waiver wire is tight end Hayden Hurst.

Hurst was a consistent force in the team’s 42-21 thrashing of the Panthers in Week 9, hauling in five targets for 35 yards. He’s rostered in roughly 50% of fantasy leagues, so submit a bid if he’s available in your league.