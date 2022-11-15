 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears add RB Khalil Herbert to injured reserve with hip injury

We discuss Bears RB Khalil Herbert getting added to IR with a hip injury and what it means for fantasy football.

DeShon Elliott #5 of the Detroit Lions pushes Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears out of bounds during the first half at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are trying to make a push to the playoffs in the NFC North. They are coming off a close loss to the Miami Dolphins, but have seen their offense completely turn around. While quarterback Justin Fields has been the conduit, backup running back Khalil Herbert has been playing well in his role. Unfortunately, he suffered a hip injury that will cause him to miss some time. Herbert has been added to IR and will miss at least the next four games.

Herbert has 108 rushing attempts for 643 yards and four touchdowns in the 10 games that he has played. When the season began, he was the clear backup to David Montgomery, but the backfield work had shifted to a more even split. Fields has emerged as the team’s best rusher with five straight games of at least 60 yards rushing. While Herbert is sidelined, we will likely see Monty back at the helm, with Trestan Ebner serving as his backup.

