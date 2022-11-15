Bears add RB Khalil Herbert to injured reserve with hip injury

The Chicago Bears are trying to make a push to the playoffs in the NFC North. They are coming off a close loss to the Miami Dolphins, but have seen their offense completely turn around. While quarterback Justin Fields has been the conduit, backup running back Khalil Herbert has been playing well in his role. Unfortunately, he suffered a hip injury that will cause him to miss some time. Herbert has been added to IR and will miss at least the next four games.

They also waived DE Kingsley Jonathan and claimed DB Justin Layne off of waivers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2022

Herbert has 108 rushing attempts for 643 yards and four touchdowns in the 10 games that he has played. When the season began, he was the clear backup to David Montgomery, but the backfield work had shifted to a more even split. Fields has emerged as the team’s best rusher with five straight games of at least 60 yards rushing. While Herbert is sidelined, we will likely see Monty back at the helm, with Trestan Ebner serving as his backup.