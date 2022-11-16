Colt McCoy injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals backup and last week’s starting quarterback Colt McCoy is considered “day-to-day” with a leg injury, per Darren Urban. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called both McCoy and Kyler Murray are day-to-day and that he hopes at least one will be available for their game on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

McCoy did return to the game after his leg injury, while Murray has a hamstring injury that they will need to make sure is 100% for the speedy quarterback. McCoy would seem more likely to start of the two, but we’ll see how things go this week for Murray.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Of the two quarterbacks, Murray is the player you want for fantasy football. His rushing ability gives him a high floor no matter how he throws the ball. McCoy wasn’t bad in their win over the Rams, giving the Cardinals the ability to rest Murray another week if needed. He’s got some fantasy appeal, especially if Marquise Brown returns this week, but he remains a low upside option.