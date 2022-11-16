Kyler Murray could be held out for Week 11 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kyler Murray missed the game and is nursing a hamstring injury. He is a dual-threat quarterback, so his hamstring is essential for him to maximize his game. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy took over the offense and led the team to a win. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray could sit again this week to further rest because he is 3-1 with McCoy starting, per ESPN.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

McCoy missed part of last week’s game, but still went 26 for 37 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown. Even without Murray, DeAndre Hopkins saw 14 targets and had 98 yards receiving. The surprise was that Rondale Moore saw 13 targets and had nine receptions for 94 yards. This could also be because tight end Zach Ertz suffered an injury and will miss time.

If Murray is active, you can start Murray and Hopkins in your lineups. If it is McCoy again, start Hopkins and Moore.