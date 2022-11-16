 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Corey Davis has a chance to play Week 11 vs. Patriots

We break down the news that Corey Davis has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets runs on the field during player introductions before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Update: Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Corey Davis has a chance to play Sunday, per Al Iannazzone.

The New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis won’t return to practice on Wednesday, per the team. Davis is dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since Week 7. The Jets continue to intimate that he is close to a return, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

Davis has served as the Jets No. 1 receiver when healthy, but rookie Garrett Wilson has taken a step forward recently. Davis would return to a top spot on the depth chart, but Wilson could limit his upside in fantasy.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Despite being the No. 1 receiver for New York, Davis has just 19 receptions on 34 targets through seven games. He’s totaled 351 yards for a good 18.5 yards per catch and caught two touchdowns. In Wilson’s last two games with Davis out, he’s caught 14-of-16 targets for 207 yards and no touchdowns. Davis’ return may not hurt Wilson’s fantasy appeal as much as Wilson hurts Davis.

