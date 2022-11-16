Corey Davis has a chance to play Week 11 vs. Patriots

Update: Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that Corey Davis has a chance to play Sunday, per Al Iannazzone.

The New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis won’t return to practice on Wednesday, per the team. Davis is dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since Week 7. The Jets continue to intimate that he is close to a return, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

Davis has served as the Jets No. 1 receiver when healthy, but rookie Garrett Wilson has taken a step forward recently. Davis would return to a top spot on the depth chart, but Wilson could limit his upside in fantasy.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Despite being the No. 1 receiver for New York, Davis has just 19 receptions on 34 targets through seven games. He’s totaled 351 yards for a good 18.5 yards per catch and caught two touchdowns. In Wilson’s last two games with Davis out, he’s caught 14-of-16 targets for 207 yards and no touchdowns. Davis’ return may not hurt Wilson’s fantasy appeal as much as Wilson hurts Davis.