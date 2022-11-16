Cole Kmet injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears have seen their offense take on a new shape over the last month as quarterback Justin Fields has found his legs and has started running more confidently. Another beneficiary of this increased performance has been tight end Cole Kmet. Even though Chicago has lost three straight games, Kmet has scored at least one touchdown in all three. Most recently, he had four receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a thigh injury and is not practicing on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Kmet has become a must-start in fantasy football over the last three weeks. He has comically underperformed since entering the league and has fallen well short of expectations. As Fields has opened up the offense, Kmet has shined. If he is active this week, you must ride the momentum and play him.

If Kmet is ruled inactive, you will need to find a tight end option rather than playing Kmet’s backup. Avoid Trevon Wesco and Ryan Griffin and look elsewhere.