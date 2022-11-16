Mark Andrews not practicing Wednesday of Week 11 vs. Panthers

Update 11/16: Andrews practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, marking his first practice since Oct. 27.

Mark Andrews did practice today. He was limited. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 16, 2022

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Andrews has been dealing with multiple injuries to his shoulder and knee that have either limited or completely kept him out of several games this season.

Ravens practice report (Wednesday)



Not practicing

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)

WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OT Ronnie Stanley*

CB Marcus Peters*

DE Calais Campbell*

OLB Justin Houston*

*-Possible rest day



Returned to practice

RB Gus Edwards pic.twitter.com/R78k70li9s — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

It’s a good thing the Ravens have a solid backup in rookie Isaiah Likely, who has stepped up to fill Andrews’ shoes. Andrews has scored a touchdown in each of the Ravens’ last two games and could be a good choice to pick up from the waiver wire if your tight end is on a bye in the next couple of weeks.

Though Likely has added up over 200 receiving yards this season, the Ravens are missing their receiving yards leader in Andrews, who has 488 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Andrews will likely try to wait until he is fully healthy and recovered to play again after attempting to come back earlier this season and leaving a game with another injury.