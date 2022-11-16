David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Bills

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday ahead of this Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of commission since the Browns’ game against the Ravens on October 23.

#Browns TE David Njoku not expected to practice again today with the ankle injury — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Njoku is a huge difference-maker for the Browns when he’s out on the field. He averaged 72.5 receiving yards per game in October, and has added 418 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland this season, behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was hopeful Njoku would be able to return to participate with the team this weekend, but if he isn’t ready, backup Harrison Bryant will continue to fill in on offense. Bryant had 15 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.