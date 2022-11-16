Justin Jefferson dealing with toe injury heading into Week 11 vs. Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off the game of the year against the Buffalo Bills that saw them clinch an impressive overtime win. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson came down with an insane grab that helped spark the offense needed to solidify the victory. Jefferson did pop up on the team’s injury report on Wednesday, as he was limited in practice with a toe injury. The Vikings are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in a big NFC matchup.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Jefferson has been a star fantasy football wide receiver. He has 69 receptions on 100 targets for 1,060 yards and four touchdowns. He and quarterback Kirk Cousins have been on the same page the entire season, and he is a must-start any week that he is active, regardless of the matchup.

If Jefferson sits, the biggest beneficiary will be Adam Thielen, who should see an increased target share. New teammate tight end TJ Hockenson would also see an uptick in work. If you are in deeper leagues, you can take a shot on K.J. Osborn as a flex, but you would have to be pretty desperate.