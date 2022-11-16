Gus Edwards returns to practice ahead of Week 11 vs. Panthers

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was back at practice on Wednesday for the first time since October 27, when he injured his hamstring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens face the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Kenyan Drake made quite the impact when Edwards sat out against the Saints in Week 9, adding 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Drake has been carrying much of the rushing load this season as Edwards, still recovering from a 2021 knee injury, has only appeared in two games.

Drake saw a noticeable drop in carries and yards when Edwards played, but his recent performances may change that play-calling. However, Edwards also returned from his injury in October with a two-touchdown performance. Edwards is still listed as the first-string RB on the Ravens’ depth chart, and added 65 and 66 rushing yards in his two performances this year.