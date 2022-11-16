Jerry Jeudy ‘day-to-day’ ahead of Week 11 vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy injured his ankle in Week 10 and won’t practice on Wednesday, but is considered “day-to-day,” per Zac Stevens. Jeudy does have a chance to play this weekend, per Jeremy Fowler.

Jeudy has been consistent this season, topping 532 receiving yards in all but two games and finding the end zone three time. And yes, that’s consistent for the Broncos offense. He had been rumored in trade deals, but the team ended up not letting him go at the trade deadline.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

The Broncos take on the Raiders this week, so the offense has a chance to put up numbers. This would be a good spot for Jeudy if he can suit up, but if he can’t, Kendall Hinton would see the biggest bump in work, while Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich should have a stronger fantasy floor.