Kendall Hinton injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 of the NFL season. Their offense has sputtered out of the gate as they are adjusting to having Russell Wilson under center. They have also dealt with several injuries, and this week will be no different. Wide receiver Kendall Hinton is dealing with a shoulder injury and will miss practice on Wednesday. This news comes on the heels of teammate KJ Hamler missing the next few games with his injury, so Hinton was expected to have an expanded role in the offense.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Hinton doesn’t usually have any fantasy value, but with Jerry Jeudy dealing with an ankle injury, he just might. Hinton saw a big bump with Jeudy injured last week against the Titans. He caught 4-of-5 targets for 62 yards in that matchup and will get to face possibly the worst pass defense in the NFL this week against the Raiders. But, if Jeudy plays, he would go back to fantasy benches.