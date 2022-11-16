Marquise Brown injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Brown will have 21 days to be added to the 53-man roster, but Rapoport did say he had a chance to play on MNF against the 49ers this week.

The Cardinals traded for Brown this offseason after DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six-games of the season due to a PED violation. Brown was a good addition, as he caught 43-of-64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns through six games before his injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Brown could easily be held out for this week’s game, but it does look like he will practice and be close to returning. He’s just not someone you can count on, especially since he plays Monday. He will also have his targets dropped due to Hopkins’ now playing, but the two could really help each other’s efficiency numbers.