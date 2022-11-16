A.J. Brown dealing with ankle injury heading into Week 11 vs. Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to rebound as they took a bad loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10 and watched their undefeated streak come to an end.

Unfortunately, they did not come out of the game unscathed. Their offense suffered several injuries, and wide receiver A.J. Brown is heading into Week 11 dealing with an ankle issue. He was listed as limited to start the week.

Injury report estimation, because the Eagles held a walk- through...



DNP: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Brown has wasted little time adjusting to his new team. He has 44 receptions on 73 targets for 725 yards, and six touchdowns through nine games played this year. He leads the team in receiving stats and should see even more work with Dallas Goedert sidelined with an injury. If Brown is active, you start him in your fantasy football lineups.

If Brown is inactive, DeVonta Smith obviously would see the highest uptick in work. A player that you could look to replace Brown with would be Quez Watkins. He has less work than Brown so far this year, but should see an added target share in Brown’s absence.