JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster entered concussion protocol in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, putting his status for Week 11 in doubt. Smith-Schuster will not be practicing Wednesday, which doesn’t bode well for his chances to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Smith-Schuster will have to clear concussion protocol anyway, but not being able to get on the practice field to start the week doesn’t help his cause. He still has two more chances to log a full practice and hope he gets cleared to play but Thursday’s session looms large.

If Smith-Schuster doesn’t suit up, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman should see additional snaps at the receiver position. Kadarius Toney will also be more involved in the offense. Smith-Schuster was starting to click in this offense, so there’s some fantasy flex appeal for the players above if he doesn’t play.