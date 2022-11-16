DeVonta Smith banged up heading into Week 11 vs. Colts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited on Wednesday at the team’s walkthrough. The Eagles had their first loss of the season in Week 10, and prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Injury report estimation, because the Eagles held a walk- through...



DNP: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Smith left Sunday’s game against the Commanders with an apparent hand injury but was able to return. There was no indication of a knee injury sustained during that game. AJ Brown was also limited, making two of the Eagles’ three top receivers questionable for this weekend.

Smith added six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. He’s been fairly limited in yardage over the past few weeks — he hasn’t seen more than 45 yards since Oct. 9.

If both Smith and Brown don’t play, Jalen Hurts will have to lean on WRs Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal, and the run game with Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.