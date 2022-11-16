Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Giants

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds still has not returned to practice as of Wednesday. The Lions prepare to face the New York Giants on Sunday, but may be missing Reynolds yet again with a back injury that has kept him out of both practices and games since Week 8.

Not seen at practice for Lions:

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Josh Reynolds

WR Trinity Benson

OT Taylor Decker

C Frank Ragnow

EDGE Josh Paschal



Safety DeShon Elliott is in a red no-contact jersey after entering concussion protocol Sunday.



Chark and R. Okwara are back (still on IR) — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Reynolds’ absence has been an expectation over the past few weeks, and the Lions have other WRs who they can rely on, though the position group has been plagued with injuries throughout the first half of this season (DJ Chark is still on injured reserve).

Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown will split the majority of targets from Jared Goff, and backup Tom Kennedy has been seeing some good opportunities, as well. Kennedy has added 128 yards over seven receptions in the four games that he played — not bad for a 5-foot-10 Bryant grad who has moved from the practice squad to the active roster and back more times than you can count.