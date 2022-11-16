Ezekiel Elliott gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 11 vs. Vikings

Wednesday PM update: Elliott was officially listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a bad loss to the Green Bay Packers. They are hoping to have some reinforcements back this week as running back Ezekiel Elliott could return to the field this week. He has been sidelined with an injury and backup RB Tony Pollard has been manning the backfield in his absence. Elliott was spotted at walkthroughs on Wednesday and if he is ready, he will play Sunday.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says RB Ezekiel Elliott will be part of walkthrough today. If ready to go this week they will play him Sunday — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Elliott has been sidelined for the last two games and the offense has taken a slight step back. Elliott had 57 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in the last game that he played. Elliott had 109 attempts for 443 yards and four touchdowns this season. He should slot in as the starter whenever he is back and should be started in your fantasy football lineup is he is active.

If he is inactive, continue to play Pollard. He has gotten the bulk of the carries as well as some work in the passing game.