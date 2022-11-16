Ja’Marr Chase injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has not yet returned to practice as of Wednesday. The Bengals face the Steelers on Sunday for the two teams’ second matchup of the season, the first of which Pittsburgh won in overtime. Chase has been out with a hip injury since October 23.

Those who were out for the Bengals today:

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

OT La'el Collins (rest)

S Dax Hill (shoulder)

DT Josh Tupou (calf) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

The Bengals are hopeful that Chase will be able to return in time for Cincinnati’s Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans, but for now, we’re looking at Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and TE Hayden Hurst to fill the Chase-sized void in the Bengals’ offense. His absence on the field is notable — despite the missed games, Chase still leads the team in receiving yards for the season with 605 and six touchdowns. Boyd has 537 yards and four touchdowns, and Higgins has 564 and three.

Joe Mixon became the offense’s central pillar in the most recent game against the Panthers, finding the end zone five times in a single game. We can expect to see Mixon get plenty of carries and some receptions on Sunday.