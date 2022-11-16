Josh Allen injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Browns

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t suffer any setbacks to his elbow injury, but will be limited to start the week, per Alaina Getzenberg. We should expect him to play this week against Cleveland barring a setback.

Allen’s elbow looked okay in Week 10 against the Vikings despite his red zone interceptions, which were a problem before his injury. Of course, with a big snowstorm hitting Orchard Park this week and into Sunday, the weather could play a role this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Allen would be hard to sit in a hurricane, but at this point we probably should lower expectations a little bit due to the weather forecast. We should hopefully be able to gauge the impact of the weather as we get closer to the game. The good news is that Allen can put up fantasy numbers with his rushing ability, so he’ll likely be a start no matter the conditions.