Jamaal Williams not spotted at practice Wednesday for Week 11 vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions are coming off a big win against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, they have a tough matchup against the New York Giants in Week 11. The Lions haven’t had the season they hoped for, but their offense has started turning around. This has been mainly due to the performance of running back Jamaal Williams. Unfortunately, he is starting Week 11 by missing practice.

Not seen at practice for Lions:

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Josh Reynolds

WR Trinity Benson

OT Taylor Decker

C Frank Ragnow

EDGE Josh Paschal



Safety DeShon Elliott is in a red no-contact jersey after entering concussion protocol Sunday.



Chark and R. Okwara are back (still on IR) — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Williams has been a near must-start recently with how much work he has been getting for Detroit. He has 142 carries for 604 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. If he is active, you are likely playing him even with the tough matchup. Williams has at least 50 yards rushing or a touchdown every game this season.

If Williams sits, we should see starting running back D’Andre Swift returning to his normal workload barring that his injuries have continued to heal. If that is the case, then start him this weekend. If head coach Dan Campbell implies Swift will still be limited, then look for a running back not on the Lions to substitute.