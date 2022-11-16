Logan Thomas dealing with rib injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Texans

The Washington Commanders are coming off their biggest win of the season as they took down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in a winnable game in Week 11. They have been dealing with injuries to the offense all season, and it looks like that will continue this week. Tight end Logan Thomas was limited in practice on Wednesday and is dealing with a rib injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Thomas hasn’t been able to build on the fantasy relevance he established last season. He is being overshadowed and overlooked in the Commanders’ offense this season. Thomas doesn’t retain fantasy football relevance on a weekly basis other than providing another target for whatever quarterback is under center. If he is active, you still shouldn’t start him.

If Thomas is inactive, this likely means that Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will all see more targets.