Mecole Hardman not practicing Wednesday, Thursday for Week 11 vs. Chargers

Thursday update: Hardman once again will miss practice, per Nate Taylor. It looks very much like he will be held out once again due to his abdomen. JuJu Smith-Schuster will also miss practice today, so it’s starting to look very much like Marquez-Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will be the Top 3 wide receivers against the Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs take a 7-2 record into Week 11 and sit atop the AFC West. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers for this week’s Sunday Night Football game. The Chiefs have several injuries to monitor heading into the week. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is dealing with an abdomen injury and has apparently developed an illness along with it. He is not practicing to start the week.

The #Chiefs say that WR Mecole Hardman (illness to his abdomen), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), CB Chris Lammons (concussion) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) will not practice on Wednesday as they prep for the #Chargers. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Before his injury, Hardman had scored a touchdown in three straight games. He was developing into a fantasy-relevant player and if he plays, has flex appeal in deeper leagues. If Hardman is active, go ahead and start him against the Chargers' defense.

If Hardman is ruled inactive, you can go down the depth chart to look for a replacement. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is finally catching fire in the offense and would be a good replacement. Otherwise, Kadarius Toney has intrigue as he continues to adjust to having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.