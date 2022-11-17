Brandin Cooks dealing with hip, wrist injuries ahead of Week 11 vs. Commanders

The Houston Texans will be looking for the second win of the season this weekend. They take a 1-7-1 record into Week 11 and a matchup with the Washington Commanders. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has had a tumultuous month with the Texans. He was expected to be traded but was retained on the team and then sat out a game. Cooks has returned to the team, but is dealing with both a hip and a wrist injury ahead of this weekend’s game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Cooks is one of the fantasy-relevant players on the Texans. While quarterback Davis Mills has struggled this year, Cooks is about as reliable as they come. He retains weekly flex appeal from his target share, albeit when he is healthy. He has 36 receptions on 60 targets for 391 yards and a touchdown through eight games played. If Cooks is active, he has flex appeal for your lineup against the tough Commander's defense.

If Cooks sits, then Nico Collins should see an uptick in targets if he is active. If you need to look further down the Texans’ depth chart for a lineup spot, then I wouldn’t go past Chris Moore. He is third on the team in receiving but is still a longshot in regular fantasy football leagues.