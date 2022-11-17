Davante Adams injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a season to forget. They sit at 2-7 and are in fourth place in the AFC West. At one point, the addition of Davante Adams was expected to keep them in the running for the division title, but that has long passed. He has certainly provided a spark to the offense, but hasn’t been able to handle it all. As the team gears up to play the Denver Broncos in a divisional game this week, Adams was limited in practice on Tuesday with an abdomen injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Adams is still the brightest spot of their offense, and he wasted no time getting back on the same page with quarterback Derek Carr. He has 57 receptions on 99 targets for 784 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams is essentially matchup-proof, and if he is active, you are going to start him in your fantasy football lineups.

If Adams sits, the Raiders may need to sign some free agents. Hunter Renfrow is on IR, so then the next man up would be Mack Hollins. He could have fantasy relevance just from anticipated target share, but you don't want to have to rely on him if you don't have to. Outside of Hollins, I’d look elsewhere if you need wide receiver help with Adams sidelined.