Nico Collins injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Texans

The Houston Texans are hoping to start turning their season around unless they are hoping for an early draft pick at this point. They are 1-7-1 heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders in a non-conference matchup. The Texans' offense has been banged up this year, and that looks to continue as we begin the week. Wide receiver Nico Collins was limited in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Collins heads into Week 11 as the WR2 on the Texans. Quarterback Davis Mills has struggled in his second season, but Collins is still finding a decent amount of work in the offense. Collins has 23 receptions on 40 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. If he is active, he has some flex appeal, especially if starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks is held out with his injuries.

If Collins is out, then Chris Moore could see an uptick in targets in the offense. This doesn’t necessarily mean that he is fantasy relevant in a tough matchup. If Collins is out, I’d look for wide receiver depth from another team for your Week 11 fantasy football lineups.