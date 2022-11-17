 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jarvis Landry limited with ankle injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Rams

We break down the news that Jarvis Landry has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Jarvis Landry of New Orleans Saints and Andy Dalton of New Orleans Saints looks on during the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings&nbsp;v New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are taking a 3-7 record into their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. They are in third place in the NFC South and are coming off a bad loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their offense has been stunted by injuries, and that appears to be continuing this week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been limited in practice to start the week. With how up-and-down his status has been, you’d like to see him log a full practice session on Friday heading into the weekend.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Landry hasn’t been fantasy relevant this season. He has played in only five games and has 18 receptions on 27 targets for 205 yards, and has yet to find the endzone. The Saints are already going to be without starting wide receiver Michael Thomas who remains on IR. In his first game back from injury, Landry caught three of his six targets for 37 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he should get a number of targets, he should remain on your bench in Week 11 against the Rams, active or not.

