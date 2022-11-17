Jarvis Landry limited with ankle injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Rams

The New Orleans Saints are taking a 3-7 record into their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams. They are in third place in the NFC South and are coming off a bad loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their offense has been stunted by injuries, and that appears to be continuing this week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been limited in practice to start the week. With how up-and-down his status has been, you’d like to see him log a full practice session on Friday heading into the weekend.

Did not practice: Marcus Davenport (calf), James Hurst (concussion), Mark Ingram (knee), Cameron Jordan (eye), Lattimore (abdomen), Peat (triceps), Pete Werner (ankle)



Limited:

Andrews (illness), Landry (ankle), Maye (abdomen), Ramczyk (illness), Roach (ankle) — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 17, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Landry hasn’t been fantasy relevant this season. He has played in only five games and has 18 receptions on 27 targets for 205 yards, and has yet to find the endzone. The Saints are already going to be without starting wide receiver Michael Thomas who remains on IR. In his first game back from injury, Landry caught three of his six targets for 37 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he should get a number of targets, he should remain on your bench in Week 11 against the Rams, active or not.