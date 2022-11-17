Minkah Fitzpatrick injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a season to forget and are trying to turn it around in the second half. While the offense has been dreadful, we have been denied seeing a fully healthy Pittsburgh defense since Week 1. First, star linebacker TJ Watt was out with a groin injury, and then when he returned last week, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was missing in action with an appendectomy. He was expected to be out a few games and still may be, but he returned to practice on Wednesday.

That’s Minkah Fitzpatrick in No. 39 out at practice today. pic.twitter.com/05Yx9gZleY — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 17, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Fitzpatrick’s presence on the field doesn’t really change much for your fantasy football lineup unless you are in an IDP league. Outside of that, he would take out the deep threat ball, which could limit the upside of a wide receiver like Tee Higgins. Tyler Boyd should still see a good amount of work in the slot and have flex appeal this week. Overall, you should still play Higgins, Boyd, Joe Burrow, Mixon and Hayden Hurst in your Week 11 fantasy football lineups with or without Fitzpatrick in the secondary for the Steelers.