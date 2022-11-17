DJ Chark injury update ahead of Week 11 vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions picked up a big win last week and take a 3-6 record into a Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants. The Lions' offense has dealt with a number of injuries this year and is still finding ways to score points. Wide receiver DJ Chark has been on IR with an ankle injury. He was able to return to practice this week and practiced on both Wednesday and Thursday.

NOTEBOOK: WR DJ Chark (IR) & DL Romeo Okwara (PUP) return to practice https://t.co/gwUMdehjsU — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

While it should help the Lions’ offense to have Chark back, he shouldn’t automatically slot into your fantasy football lineup. Through three games played this season, he had seven receptions on 18 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. He could be looked to if you are in a desperate bind in a deeper league, but try and avoid him.

If Chark is ruled inactive yet again, the beneficiary will be Josh Reynolds. He has a tough matchup against the Giants' defense but could see flex appeal in deeper fantasy football formats if he can return this week from his back injury.