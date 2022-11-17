Report: Matthew Stafford expected to be cleared and start Week 11 vs. Saints

The Los Angeles Rams should get their starting quarterback back this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Stafford suffered a concussion in Week 9, which forced him out of their Week 10 game against the Cardinals.

Stafford was missed last week and should help the offense moving forward, but the loss of wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least four games is going to be tough for the Rams offense. They have a very winnable game against the Saints who have gone 2-6 with Andy Dalton as the starter, but the Rams are currently 3-point underdogs.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Stafford is impossible to trust for fantasy this week without Cooper Kupp. His presence should help the receivers backing up Kupp though. They won’t have nearly the ceiling in fantasy as Kupp, but Allen Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson should see more opportunities. In the end, Tyler Higbee might end up benefitting the most though.