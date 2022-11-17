 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Matthew Stafford expected to be cleared and start Week 11 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Matthew Stafford has a head injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Matt Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams finds a receiver open during a game between Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond J. Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams should get their starting quarterback back this week, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Stafford suffered a concussion in Week 9, which forced him out of their Week 10 game against the Cardinals.

Stafford was missed last week and should help the offense moving forward, but the loss of wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least four games is going to be tough for the Rams offense. They have a very winnable game against the Saints who have gone 2-6 with Andy Dalton as the starter, but the Rams are currently 3-point underdogs.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Stafford is impossible to trust for fantasy this week without Cooper Kupp. His presence should help the receivers backing up Kupp though. They won’t have nearly the ceiling in fantasy as Kupp, but Allen Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson should see more opportunities. In the end, Tyler Higbee might end up benefitting the most though.

