DeAndre Hopkins sits out Wednesday practice ahead of Week 11 vs. 49ers

We break down the news that DeAndre Hopkins has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Los Angeles Rams during a 27-17 win at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City this week. They could have both Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins for this game if they are lucky, but they also could be without both, as Brown is returning from his foot injury and Hopkins did not practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

It’s unknown how serious the injury is at this time, but hamstring injuries can linger and the team won’t put him out there unless he’s 100%. Hopkins has been great in his four games since returning from suspension, as he’s totaled 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

There are a lot of variable with these receiver injuries in Arizona right now, but Rondale Moore appears to be the healthiest of the starting receivers and is likely a start this week with Hopkins and Brown possibly not 100%

