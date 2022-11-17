Titans vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 11

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 41. Green Bay is a -170 favorite on the moneyline and Tennessee is a +145 underdog.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of several players that are already ruled out for the game. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans have ruled out five players due to injury, including K Randy Bullock (right calf), LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), and C Ben Jones (concussion). They have two players listed as questionable between CB Elijah Molden (groin) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), but Simmons is expected to play, per Mike Garfolo.

The Packers have ruled out LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), and listed CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) as doubtful. We can expect all three on the team’s inactives report. They have listed OT David Bakhtiari (knee) and OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) as questionable.