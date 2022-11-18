Lamar Jackson not spotted at practice Friday ahead of Week 11 vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. While Friday typically doesn’t bring many surprises, but this week that is not the case. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was not seen at the media portion of Friday’s practice. We won’t know if it is an injury or something like a personal reason until we get the team’s official injury report later.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was absent during the media viewing portion of Friday’s practice. He was a full participant in practice past two days.



TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) was present, running and catching passes during the early portion. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 18, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Jackson could have just missed the media portion of practice and then participated in every other portion, so there is only a mild cause for concern at the moment. If Jackson is ruled active then you are obviously going to play him. He has a tough matchup against the Panthers, but his rushing upside is usually enough to give him value weekly. Jackson’s presence would also allow Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews and Devin Duvernay to see fantasy value if they are also active.

If Jackson sits, we would see backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center. He played well in relief of Jackson last year and could be a quick pivot if you were desperate at quarterback. It would downgrade Edwards and Duvernay, though, with Andrews being the lone player to retain his fantasy value.