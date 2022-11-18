JD McKissic ruled OUT ahead of Week 11 vs. Texans

The Washington Commanders are looking to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1 on Sunday. They will face the Houston Texans on Sunday. They have been dealing with injuries at every level of their offense, and that will continue this weekend. Backup running back JD McKissic has been ruled out for Sunday’s game and is dealing with a neck injury. It will be Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. manning the backfield.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

McKissic is typically looked at as a pass-catching running back and isn’t used to run the ball often. He has 22 attempts for 95 yards through eight games played. McKissic has added 27 receptions on 40 targets for 173 additional yards but hasn't found the endzone this season. He doesn’t have any fantasy value in standard fantasy football leagues and only minimal value in any form of PPR leagues. Even though he has been ruled out, this shouldn’t affect much other than Gibson and Robinson maybe seeing a few extra targets in the passing game.