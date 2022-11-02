JD McKissic Not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

Week 9 of the NFL season will see the Washington Commanders taking on the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders have been dealing with injuries all season. They have starting quarterback Carson Wentz on IR, and impressive rookie Jahan Dotson has missed multiple weeks after starting the season strong. The injury report looks long yet again, as running back JD McKissic is missing in action due to a neck injury.

Today's practice report



DNP

Cole Holcomb (foot), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck)



Limited: TE Logan Thomas (calf), TE Cole Turner (concussion) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

McKissic has fallen by the wayside this season as rookie Brian Robinson has taken over since returning from his injury. McKissic used to be an asset in PPR leagues but hasn’t been able to recreate that this year. He only has 22 carries for 95 yards rushing and has 27 receptions for 173 yards through the air. While that seems like enough to be worth a flex, it is a hard thing to bank on. He certainly doesn’t have value in standard scoring formats, but you could take a chance on McKissic as a flex in deeper PPR leagues this week.