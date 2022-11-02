Logan Thomas limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

Week 9 of the NFL season is here. It marks the halfway point of the year, and the Washington Commanders are taking a 4-4 record into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders have been plagued by injuries this year, and that looks like it will continue this week. Tight end Logan Thomas is getting a limited practice in to start the week.

Today's practice report



DNP

Cole Holcomb (foot), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck)



Limited: TE Logan Thomas (calf), TE Cole Turner (concussion) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

There are six teams on bye in Week 9, and five of them have fantasy-relevant tight ends. You may be scrambling and may have to play Thomas. Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback this week, which limits Thomas’ upside. Thomas has only played in five games this year and has 13 receptions for 20 targets and 106 yards with a touchdown. That doesn’t equate to weekly fantasy relevance, so he should remain on your bench this week even with all the players missing in action.