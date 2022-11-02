DeVante Parker injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Colts

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker sat out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. The Pats face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Parker has the second-most receiving yards on the team this season behind Jakobi Meyers. He left last week’s game against the New York Jets with a knee sprain after his first offensive snap.

The Patriots are missing David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris today. Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/bYeUptDOmX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Meyers will continue to see plenty of targets if Parker is out, and Mac Jones will also be looking toward Tyquan Thornton, who recently moved ahead of Nelson Agholor on the Pats’ depth chart and has seen an uptick in receptions in the last few weeks.

New England has also been relying on running back Rhamondre Stevenson to fill a receiving role. The RB actually led the team in receiving yards last week against the Jets, as well as in rushing yards, adding over 70 on both stat sheets.