Damien Harris not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Colts

Week 9 of the NFL season has already seen some fireworks as the trade deadline has come and gone. As we get into the games this week, there will be six teams on bye. One of the remaining matchups will see the New England Patriots taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC battle. When the Patriots started practice this week, they did so without running back Damien Harris. He has been banged up this season and is still dealing with an injury that will limit him from starting the week.

The Patriots are missing David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Damien Harris today. Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger returned to practice. pic.twitter.com/bYeUptDOmX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Harris has dealt with hamstring issues this season, but it isn’t clear if Wednesday is simply an off day for him or if he tweaked something in last week’s game. While Harris has been limited, we have seen Rhamondre Stevenson take over as the starting running back. In Week 8 against the New York Jets, Stevenson had 16 carries for 71 yards, while Harris had 11 for 37 yards.

The Colts' defense presents a good matchup, so if Harris is active, he does have flex appeal in the game. Stevenson will likely have more usage, but Harris gets enough work that he has value with six teams off this week. His practice participation later this week will be able to give more insight into whether he can suit up Sunday.