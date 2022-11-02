Brandin Cooks doesn’t practice Tuesday, Wednesday, questionable for Week 9 vs. Eagles

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t practiced Tuesday or Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. He has been noticeable displeased with his situation in Houston and the inability of the Texans to trade him appears to have been the boiling point. He is listed as questionable and his injury is “wrist/not injury relate,” so it’s anybodies guess as to his true status for Thursday Night Football.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn't practice again Wednesday for personal reasons, per league sources, one day after trade deadline expired with no deal reached. He expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday after no trade due to his contract-Texans' trade demands — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Cooks does play, he is the only receiver worth playing in fantasy for Houston. If he doesn’t play, there isn’t much to hang our hats on with Nico Collins out with a groin injury.