Brandin Cooks doesn’t practice Tuesday, Wednesday, questionable for Week 9 vs. Eagles

We break down the news that Brandin Cooks isn’t happy in Texas. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t practiced Tuesday or Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. He has been noticeable displeased with his situation in Houston and the inability of the Texans to trade him appears to have been the boiling point. He is listed as questionable and his injury is “wrist/not injury relate,” so it’s anybodies guess as to his true status for Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Cooks does play, he is the only receiver worth playing in fantasy for Houston. If he doesn’t play, there isn’t much to hang our hats on with Nico Collins out with a groin injury.

