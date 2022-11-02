Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs’ newest wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, will practice on Wednesday ahead of their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the New York Giants last week to add to their talented lineup of WRs including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Toney has missed a large chunk of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, appearing in just two games with the Giants, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expects him to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Andy Reid suggested Kadarius Toney could play against Titans on Sunday night. "We'll try to work him in. He picks things up fairly easily." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 2, 2022

He’ll be splitting targets with Patrick Mahomes’ existing go-tos, so I wouldn’t expect him to have a huge breakout game, but it will be interesting to see how he fits in with this receiving group.

The 2021 first-round pick out of the University of Florida hasn’t lived up to his draft stock quite yet, but a Chiefs team with a good eye for his position seemed to think he’d be worth adding to their roster.