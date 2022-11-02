Darren Waller limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting closer to getting their star tight end back, but Darren Waller was still limited on Wednesday. He appeared close to returning last week, as he was questionable and a game-time decision. The hope is that he can finally return this week fully healthy.

The Raiders could use him, as their offense was non-existent last week against the Saints. They get a better matchup with the Jaguars this week and Davante Adams will have gotten more work in after missing most of Week 8’s practice due to an illness.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Waller is worth a start out of the blocks due to the poor nature of fantasy football tight ends. He will be risky, but the majority of the starting tight ends in the NFL are risky for fantasy. If Waller can’t go, Foster Moreau once again gets the work and has some value in fantasy after getting 100% of last week’s snaps and six receptions.