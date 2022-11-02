Corey Davis injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Bills

The New York Jets have a huge AFC East divisional game in Week 9 of the NFL season. They take a 5-3 record into a matchup with the division-leading Buffalo Bills. New York has been dealing with wide receiver controversy as Elijah Moore requested a trade that was denied. Teammate Corey Davis has been banged up dealing with a knee injury and is starting off Week 9 without practicing on Wednesday.

Corey Davis won’t practice today. Saleh said it’s “on the fence” on whether he plays this week. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Davis has played in seven games and has 19 receptions on 34 targets for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He and quarterback Zach Wilson have been on the same page to start the season which has resulted in Davis having weekly flex appeal. When running back Breece Hall went down with an injury the Jets started to pass the ball more. If Davis is healthy, he should be a flex in Week 9 that has six teams on bye.

If Davis sits, Garrett Wilson and tight end Tyler Conklin will likely be the prime beneficiaries. Davis should be started and Conklin can be used as a tight end fill-in if you are missing your starter due to the bye weeks.