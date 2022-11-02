Keenan Allen still not practicing ahead of Week 9 vs. Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice on Wednesday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Allen was “day-to-day” with a hamstring injury ahead of LA’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Keenan Allen had two receptions for 11 yards in the Chargers’ most recent game, but the WR has only appeared on the field in two games so far this season. The Chargers have been plagued by wide receiver injuries, with Joshua Palmer and Mike Williams also questionable, so we can expect to see them turn to TE Gerald Everett and second-string WRs DeAndre Carter and Sony Michel. Running back Austin Ekeler will also be used in some pass formations.

The Falcons have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this year, which is good news for Justin Herbert and whichever wide receivers start this week. Your best fantasy lineup choice based on this information is probably to start Everett at tight end.