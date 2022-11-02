Chuba Hubbard returns to practice ahead of Week 9 vs. Bengals

Week 9 of the NFL season is here. The Carolina Panthers will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a non-conference matchup. Since the team traded away star RB Christian McCaffrey they have turned to both Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman to man the backfield. Hubbard missed last week’s game with an ankle injury but has returned to practice to start Week 9.

Looks like a vet day for D’Onta Foreman. But Chuba Hubbard will practice after missing last week with an ankle injury. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

In the one game that Foreman and Hubbard played together, they both had fantasy-relevant outputs. Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards, while Hubbard had nine for 63 yards and a touchdown. Hubbard should be able to keep this backfield split if he is active, but with the performance Foreman had in Week 8, don’t be surprised if Foreman is the starter. Hubbard should still see a good workload but is a risky start with how Foreman has played.